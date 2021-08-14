STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $161.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STAA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.75.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $139.24 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $161.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.94 and a beta of 0.94.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $148,409.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,242 shares of company stock valued at $47,966,671. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 67,010 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,430,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

