Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) is scheduled to be issuing its Q2 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.87 million. On average, analysts expect Staffing 360 Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STAF stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Greenridge Global lowered their target price on Staffing 360 Solutions from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

