State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,773 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.83.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $72.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $72.09. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.