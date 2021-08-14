State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $715,000 Stock Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,612 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Zumiez by 404.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 7,631.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

ZUMZ stock opened at $42.28 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.52.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $91,680.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,439.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,177.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $679,838.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,614 shares of company stock worth $688,194. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

