State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Caleres worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Caleres by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 0.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 211,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CL King raised Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other news, insider Willis Hill sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $300,996.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,868.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,466.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,935 shares of company stock worth $1,084,705 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAL opened at $23.53 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $900.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

