State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 561 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

HRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

HRB opened at $25.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.86%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.