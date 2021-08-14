State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 400 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Leidos were worth $39,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,400,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 18,578 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 134,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

NYSE LDOS traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $95.64. The company had a trading volume of 736,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,871. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.01.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

