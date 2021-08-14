State of Michigan Retirement System Has $21.76 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cigna were worth $21,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 19.4% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Cigna by 81.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 19.6% during the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.16.

Shares of CI stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $210.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,763. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.70. The company has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.