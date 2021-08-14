State of Michigan Retirement System Has $33.10 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,171 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $33,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

BA stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.46. 6,357,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,732,242. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

