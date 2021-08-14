State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 543.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 351,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Hologic worth $27,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,342,000 after purchasing an additional 640,948 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,028,000 after acquiring an additional 609,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 868.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,792,000 after acquiring an additional 515,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after acquiring an additional 442,441 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,565.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 449,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of HOLX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.92. 777,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,135. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.08. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOLX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.