State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 243,848 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,218,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243,848 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $23,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,434,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after buying an additional 218,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 249.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 408,035 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 304,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Ellington Financial by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 289,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 137,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Shares of EFC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. 409,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,123. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a current ratio of 21.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.59.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 142.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

EFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.