Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stelco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stelco to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cormark upped their price target on Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.56.

TSE STLC opened at C$47.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -265.72. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$8.84 and a 52 week high of C$50.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

