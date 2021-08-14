Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.66

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 7993 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.32.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLA. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.48, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Stellantis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,636,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter valued at $1,188,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter valued at $821,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 181.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter valued at $933,000. 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

