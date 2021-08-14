Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of STVN stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $21.62.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

