Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STVN. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $21.62.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

