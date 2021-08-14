STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Receives €38.74 Average Target Price from Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €38.74 ($45.58).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 9th.

EPA STM opened at €36.49 ($42.93) on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €32.43.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

