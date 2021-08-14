StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.60

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.60 and last traded at C$5.60, with a volume of 92067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.43.

SVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 637.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -55.20.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

