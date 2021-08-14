STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.940-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of STOR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.12. 787,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,666. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. Equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

