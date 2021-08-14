Storj Trading Up 9.4% Over Last Week (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, Storj has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Storj has a market cap of $403.11 million and $64.34 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj coin can currently be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00002708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Storj Coin Profile

Storj is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 319,628,685 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official website is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

