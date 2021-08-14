Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Given Neutral Rating at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$4.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Storm Resources in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Storm Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.79.

SRX opened at C$3.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$426.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.00. Storm Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.67 and a 1-year high of C$4.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$73.67 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Storm Resources will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

