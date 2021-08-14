Stratec (ETR:SBS) PT Set at €153.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SBS. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Stratec in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ETR SBS opened at €127.80 ($150.35) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €118.75. Stratec has a 1 year low of €94.40 ($111.06) and a 1 year high of €145.00 ($170.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.15, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

