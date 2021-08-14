Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 4,877 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.1% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Brookmont Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.34. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

