Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,855 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,757,757 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the first quarter worth $761,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,942,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 279,307 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the first quarter valued at $839,000. 20.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Alexco Resource from $3.90 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Alexco Resource stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.45.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 9.27% and a negative net margin of 213.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

