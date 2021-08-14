Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE SU opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.