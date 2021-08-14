Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,052 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,052 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,903,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after acquiring an additional 328,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,422,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,724,000 after purchasing an additional 851,491 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,810,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 643.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 921,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,795,000 after purchasing an additional 797,853 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 900,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,236,000 after buying an additional 1,919,366 shares in the last quarter.

RSX stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.89. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $29.68.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

