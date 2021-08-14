Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.09. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.