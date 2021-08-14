Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825,292 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $201,853,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 361,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after acquiring an additional 60,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $124.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.76. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

