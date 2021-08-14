Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Director Harold M. Stratton II Sells 2,518 Shares of Stock

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $109,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Strattec Security stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strattec Security Co. has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $67.28.
Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.29). Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Strattec Security Company Profile
Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.
Featured Story: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.