Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Director Harold M. Stratton II Sells 2,518 Shares of Stock

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $109,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Strattec Security stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strattec Security Co. has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $67.28.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.29). Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 136.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 86.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 28.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 27.9% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 123,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 27,023 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

