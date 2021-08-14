Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Lifted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Stryker by 25.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 24.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $263.15 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $185.20 and a 1 year high of $275.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

