Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 114 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 146.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 168,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 100,114 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.50.

CHRW opened at $91.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

