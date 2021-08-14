Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 134 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 60.5% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 22,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 39.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 20.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 17.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 29.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

