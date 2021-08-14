Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 12,034 Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,034 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ UAE opened at $14.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.22.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

