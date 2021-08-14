Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 4,613 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

