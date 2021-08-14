Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 150 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

