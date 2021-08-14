Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 26,803 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,803 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $51.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

