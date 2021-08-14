Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) PT Raised to C$24.00 at TD Securities

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

SMMCF stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $17.31.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

