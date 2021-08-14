Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$72.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SLF. TD Securities raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$70.79.

SLF opened at C$66.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$39.07 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75. The company has a current ratio of 545.45, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.11. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$51.59 and a 52 week high of C$67.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total value of C$904,769.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,610,633.10.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

