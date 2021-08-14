SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $5.77 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 price objective (down previously from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $581.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $221.55 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $565.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 27,716 shares valued at $16,127,786. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

