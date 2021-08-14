Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a growth of 408.2% from the July 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWRAY opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Swire Pacific has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Swire Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

