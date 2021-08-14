SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai Sells 4,275 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $539,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin M. Murai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $530,570.25.

SNX stock opened at $124.71 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.62.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 5.85%.

SNX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. increased their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

