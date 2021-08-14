SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai Sells 4,275 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $539,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kevin M. Murai also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 10th, Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $530,570.25.
SNX stock opened at $124.71 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.62.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 5.85%.
SNX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. increased their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
SYNNEX Company Profile
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.