Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 4.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Synopsys by 7.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 48.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $293.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.