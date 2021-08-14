Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,129 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 22,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Synopsys by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter worth $252,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Synopsys by 28.6% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 282,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,960,000 after acquiring an additional 62,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Synopsys by 35.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 32,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $293.12. 806,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,495. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.92.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total value of $1,727,475.23. Insiders sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

