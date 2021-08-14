Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.62 million, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.59. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $765,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

