Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Short Interest Update

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the July 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAIPY opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.89. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $18.07.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

