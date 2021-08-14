Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $41,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.23. 2,231,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,764,636. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

