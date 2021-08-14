Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Sells $15,618.15 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Michael Ackermann sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $15,618.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Ackermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Michael Ackermann sold 700 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $17,500.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $78,225.00.

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $25.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $534.51 million and a PE ratio of -6.01. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. On average, research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,909,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

