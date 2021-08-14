Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Investec downgraded Tate & Lyle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Tate & Lyle stock opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.7249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 3.95%. Tate & Lyle’s payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tate & Lyle (TATYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.