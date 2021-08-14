TD Securities Lowers Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $27.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.41.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.28. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,520,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 34.6% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 9,236 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 22.8% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 119,132 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 285,597 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.