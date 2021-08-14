TD Securities Raises TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target to C$21.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TRSWF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of TRSWF opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $19.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

