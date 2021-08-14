TD Securities Raises WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$185.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities to C$185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WSP. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WSP Global from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. ATB Capital increased their target price on WSP Global from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on WSP Global to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian lowered WSP Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$126.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on WSP Global to C$166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$157.25.

Shares of TSE:WSP opened at C$159.34 on Thursday. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$82.95 and a 52-week high of C$162.12. The company has a market cap of C$18.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. On average, analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 5.2696507 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

